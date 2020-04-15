As Modi Govt Announces Covid Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines, Here's What's Allowed And What Isn't

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines on the extension of Coronavirus lockdown till May 3. Keeping its focus on 'operating those sectors of the economy which are critical from the perspective of rural and agricultural development and job creation' as well as to consolidate the gains achieved during the 1st phase of lockdown in the fight against Coivd-19, MHA under Home Minister Amit Shah stated that various sectors will be allowed to function, however, it stated that those violating lockdown guidelines will be penalized under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC. The revised guidelines is applicable from April 20.

Here is what's allowed:

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities. Dispensaries, chemists, and all medicine shops Veterinary hospitals Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Movement of all medical and veterinary personnel. Agriculture and horticulture activities - farming operation by farmers, agencies in the procurement of agricultural products, Mandis, CHC related to farm machinery, manufacturing, distribution of fertilizers, pesticides. Operation of the fishing, aquaculture industry. Operation of tea, coffee and rubber plantations with maximum 50% workforce. Operation of activities related to animal husbandry including poultry farms, animal feed manufacturing, animal shelter homes. Transport, manufacture and supply chain of milk and milk products. All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods. RBI and RBI regulated financial markets. Bank branches and ATMs. SEBI and capital and debt market services under SEBI. IRDAI and Insurance companies. MNREGA works allowed. Operation of Oil and Gas sector. Postal services. Operation of utilities in water, sanitation and waste management Telecommunications and Internet services. Operation of Anganwadis. Observation in care homes. Print electronic media. DTH cable services. E-commerce companies. Courier services. Cold storage, warehousing services. Hostels, homestays, lodges, motels accomodating persons stranded due to lockdown. Industries operating in rural areas. Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access to SEZs and EOUs. Manufacturing units of essential goods. Food processing units in rural areas. Manufacturing of IT hardware. Coal production, mine and mineral production. Jute industries. Oil and gas refinery. Brick klins in rural areas. Construction activities - of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, renewable energy projects. Private vehicle for emergency services including medical and veterinary care and procuring essential commodities. Offices of Govt of India - Autonomous/ Subordinate offices. Offices of states/ UTs Autonomous/ Subordinate offices.

Here is what's not allowed:

Opening of all religious places/ places of worship for members of the public, including religious congregations, banned. All cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.; all social, political and other events shut. All passenger movements by train, except for security purposes. Metro rail services and Bus services, air services. Educational, training and coaching centers. Inter-state, inter-district movements except for medical reasons. Funerals with not more than 20 people. Two passengers in two-wheeler not allowed, in a four-wheeler, the person next to the driver may be allowed to take the backseat.

Here is the full guideline by the MHA

Coronavirus LIVE Updates



PM Modi extends Coronavirus lockdown in India till May 3; Watch his FULL ADDRESS

Amit Shah assures availability of essentials as India extends Covid lockdown

These are the Modi government's fresh guidelines for India's extended Coronavirus lockdown