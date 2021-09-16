1 Dead, 6 Injured In Unexplained Blast In Residential House In Kupwara

A 17-year old girl died and six others were injured in a blast in a residential house in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, with officials saying the exact nature of the explosion was not immediately clear.

The explosion took place in the house of Ghulam Ahmad Wani at Taratpora in Handwara area of the district around 8.45 pm, the officials said.

They said Shabnum Wani (17) died in the incident, while six others, all believed to be the family members of the house-owner, sustained injuries.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and the police have started investigation into the nature of the blast, the officials said.

They said police suspect the explosion was due to an LPG cylinder blast, but the exact cause will be known in due course.

