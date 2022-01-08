12-yr-old girl killed by tiger in UP's Bahraich: Forest dept

Bahraich (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was killed in a tiger attack in Abdullah Ganj forest area on Nepal border, a senior forest department official said here on Saturday.

Seema Yadav, daughter of Parshuram Yadav, resident of Chenaini village had taken out their goats for grazing in the dense Charda forest on Friday when the tiger dragged her away, forest officer Ahmed Kamaal Siddiqui said.

The forest falls in Abdullah Ganj Range under Bahraich Forest Division.

The villagers and forest workers, who searched for the girl on the basis of blood and footprints, found her in a badly injured state and with head injuries.

She died before reaching the hospital, Siddiqui said.

He said the forest department has provided assistance to the girl's family members and compensation as per the norms will be given after receiving her autopsy report. Siddiqui said the forest workers are constantly cautioning the villagers in order to prevent encounters with wild animals. Children are being advised to stay away from the forest and villagers have been asked to go out in groups, he pointed out.

In another incident in Katarniaghat Wildlife Division on Thursday, a leopard allegedly dragged a 10-year-old into a forest and left him seriously injured.

Divisional Forest Officer Akashdeep Badhawan identified the child as Santosh Yadav.

He said the leopard left Yadav in a badly injured state and strayed away into deep forest after villagers raised alarms. Yadav was sent to Medical College in Bahraich and later referred to Trauma Centre, Lucknow, the DFO said on Saturday. PTI COR SAB CJ CJ

