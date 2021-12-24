18 Omicron Patients Out Of 34 Admitted To LNJP Hospital In Delhi Discharged

18 of the 34 Omicron patients hospitalised to our hospital in Delhi this month have been released. Every day, 15 to 18 suspected patients arrive at the hospital from the airport. LNPJ MD Dr Suresh Kumar noted that every patient there has been properly vaccinated, with two of them having received booster doses in England.

Delhi: Out of the 34 #Omicron patients admitted to our hospital this month, 18 have been discharged. Everyday 15-18 suspected patients come here from the airport. Every patient here is fully vaccinated with 2 who have even taken booster doses in England: Dr. Suresh Kumar, LNJP-MD pic.twitter.com/CYf4mJXRsV — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

Out of 34 Omicron patients admitted this month, 18 have been discharged

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting to assess the COVID situation. Top health authorities from the Centre and the states were in present to brief the PM as Omicron's count in India passed 300. Maharashtra had the most cases of the novel Omicron variant, with 65 cases, according to data released by the Union health ministry. With 64 instances reported, Delhi is ranked second on the list. Telangana has reported 24 cases, Rajasthan has reported 21, and Karnataka has reported 19. Meanwhile, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 3,47,65,976. India's active caseload is now at 78,291, up by 101 active cases from the day before.

The PM was briefed on the different initiatives taken since the Union Health Ministry's first advisory was communicated with the States on November 25, 2021. PM was updated on revised travel advice for international passengers, as well as review meetings with states/UTs on COVID-19 public health response measures, vaccine ramping up, and the installation of oxygen supply equipment. The Prime Minister has urged officials to ensure that state health systems are fortified, starting at the district level, to handle any challenges posed by the new variation. He spoke specifically about oxygen supply equipment and instructed the states to ensure that it was installed and functioning properly.

PM Modi holds review meeting

PM Modi directed the officials to meet with the states on a regular basis to assess the readiness of various components of the health infrastructure, including human resource training and capacity building, timely ambulance availability, state readiness to operate COVID facilities for institutional quarantining, and effective and supervised monitoring of those in home isolation. He instructed officials to make effective use of telemedicine and teleconsultation IT systems. Through active, quick, and successful surveillance, he directed heightened and close monitoring of emerging clusters and hotspots. He directed that a large number of positive samples for genome sequencing be sent to INSACOG Labs as soon as possible. PM Modi has requested that testing be accelerated in order to ensure that instances are identified quickly so that they can be contained and treated as soon as possible. He also stressed that proper contact tracing should be prioritised in order to limit the spread of the disease. He also asked officials to send teams to states with poor immunisation rates, growing cases, and inadequate health facilities to help them better their position.

Inputs: ANI

(Image: Unsplash)