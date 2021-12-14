2 killed, 6 hurt in road accident in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were killed and six injured in a collision between a pickup vehicle and a truck in the Musajhag police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

The pickup vehicle was on its way to Dataganj from Budaun in the morning when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, they added.

The driver of the pickup vehicle, Bablu (35), and a woman identified as Mithilesh (40) were killed on the spot, police said.

Six others were injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital, they said, adding that the bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR SAB RC