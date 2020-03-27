Mumbai: 25-yr Old Who Attended Wedding With 1000 Guests Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In a major health scare, a 25-year-old Dombivli man, found to be Coronavirus positive was revealed to have attended a large wedding with over 1000 guests a few days ago. The man who works for a multi-national company had returned from Turkey on March 15 after going on a trip with his friends. Four days after his arrival, he attended his brother's wedding in Dombivli where he interacted with around a thousand guests and family members.

Read: Maharashtra Govt Mulls Insurance For Staff Treating Coronavirus Patients

After the man complained of Coronavirus like symptoms at the wedding, he was taken to a local hospital where he was tested positive for Coronavirus. He along with three of his family members are presently under treatment at the Kasturba Gandhi hospital.

Read: Five Test Positive For Coronavirus In Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region

The authorities are actively tracking down people and tracing those who could have come in contact with the man. His 21 friends who had accompanied him on the trip to Turkey are also being actively tracked down, and contact mapping is being done.

After the Kasturba Hospital shared his reports with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), it started sanitizing his entire locality. The KDMC has been actively testing people and conducting medical checkups of the residents of his locality as well. The local administration has examined approximately 5,300 people for signs and symptoms of the novel disease till Thursday.

Maharashtra toll climbs to 135

With five more persons testing positive for coronavirus in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state went up to 135 on Friday, officials said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a review meeting to take stock of the preparedness regarding the Coronavirus outbreak in the state. In conclusion of the meeting held on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray announced that all essential commodities, grocery stores, and medical stores will be allowed to remain open for 24hours.

Read: Maharashtra: Number Of COVID-19 Patients In Maharashtra Rises To 135

Read: Sonam Kapoor Lauds Aaditya Thackeray For Assisting 800 WB Labourers Stuck In Maharashtra

(With Agency Inputs)