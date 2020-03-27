Sonam Kapoor Lauds Aaditya Thackeray For Assisting 800 WB Labourers Stuck In Maharashtra

Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet informed that in the morning he received a message from Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claiming that around 800 labourers are stuck in Maharashtra. Thackeray then went on to assert that the government cannot let them go back as state borders are sealed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases but the team is doing their best to reach out to them and are taking care of them now. Read his tweet below-

This morning I received a call from @derekobrienmp with a message from Bengal CM @MamataOfficial ji. About 800 labour stuck in Maharashtra.

Ofcourse we can’t let them go back as state borders are sealed, but we reached out and are taking care of them. #WarAgainstVirus — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 26, 2020

The predicament of labourers has been a defining feature of the Coronavirus lockdown thus far, with steps being taken to provide a remedy.

Sonam Kapoor gives Aaditya Thackeray a shoutout

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor reacted to Aaditya Thackeray's tweet and gave him a shoutout saying, "Amazing Aaditya .. you guys are doing your best".

Amazing Aaditya .. you guys are doing your best. https://t.co/ttdd4hEo7W — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 26, 2020

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Health Ministry. In its updated figures at 9.15 am, the ministry stated that four deaths were reported from Maharashtra while Gujarat had registered three deaths.

Karnataka has reported two deaths so far, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each. According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 724 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said

