Maharashtra: 3 Held For Killing Friend Over Tiff After Playing PUBG Game In Thane

Police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man and detained two minors in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly killing their friend following a dispute after playing an online PUBG game, an official said.

The incident took place on Monday night in Vartak Nagar area.

The four friends used to frequently play the PUBG game and quarrel over some issue or the other after that, Vartak Nagar police station's senior inspector Sadashiv Nikam said.

Around 9 pm on Monday, the four played the game again and consumed liquor. They then again had a fight and three of them allegedly stabbed their friend, Sayeel Jadhav, with a sharp knife, the official said.

The victim died on the spot and the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, The police on Tuesday arrested the accused man and detained two minors and registered a case against them under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multi-player game. There have been many complaints of people getting addicted to it, and there are apprehensions that it could lead to mental health issues.

