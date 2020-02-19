The Debate
The Debate
Four 5-star Hotels In Mumbai Receive Bomb Threat Via Email; Police Beefs Up Security

City News

On Wednesday, the Mumbai police revealed that 4 five-star hotels had received bomb threats via email. Subsequently, the security of hotels has been beefed up.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai

On Wednesday, the Mumbai police revealed that 4 five-star hotels had received bomb threats via email. The email sent purportedly by Lashkar-e-Taiba mentions that a terrorist would arrive in the respective hotel within 24 hours. The sender of the email has asked the hotel management to deposit 100 bitcoins within a timeframe to avoid deaths and explosions from taking place. Asserting that the terrorists would not hesitate to kill the families of the hotel employees, the email mentions that the former are not afraid of death.  

Read: Delhi Police Registers FIR Against 5 Star Hotel In Connaught Place Over Unreported Fire

Security of hotels increased

The police immediately got into action mode and increased the security of the hotels. The email is also being probed in connection to US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to India. A team of the Mumbai police visited hotels such as Ramada Hotel and Leela Hotel but failed to find any suspicious object or activity. Subsequently, the Joint Commissioner of Police confirmed that the police was investigating the email threat to the hotels. 

Read: 17 Died In Hotel Fire As Occupants Unaware Of Safety Arrangements, Fire Dept Tells HC

Read: J-K: Two Hotels Sealed In Katra For Violating Environmental Norms

Read: Conference On J&K Future Not Allowed By Authorities; Aiyar Claims He Is Under 'hotel Arrest'

 

 

Published:
