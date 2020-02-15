Delhi Police Registers FIR Against 5 Star Hotel In Connaught Place Over Unreported Fire

After The Park hotel of Delhi came into the spotlight for not reporting a minor fire incident at the hotel basement on Saturday morning, the police have now registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the hotel. Panic spread at hotel complex after a minor fire broke out at a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place area.

The fire department was not informed until 12:25 pm, following which five fire tenders arrived at the hotel. The firefighters were able to douse off the flames. After that, someone called the police about the incident. The incident happened around 9 am in the basement of the Park Hotel, located opposite Jantar Mantar when the Rajinder Nagar police station received a call about the fire.

14 guests hospitalised post the fire

The incident at the five star Delhi Hotel came to light after three foreign tourists complained about breathlessness due to smoke. Three Norweigan guests have been admitted to a hospital, and are receiving medical attention.

Over 14 people have been admitted to the Ganga Ram hospital after they complained of breathlessness. Apart from 3 people, most of the people have been discharged. The incident at the Park Hotel took place at around 9 am on Saturday, but the fire department was not informed until 12:25 pm, following which five fire tenders arrived at the hotel.

While investigating the matter, the police and fire officials asked the hotel management about why were the concerned authorities not informed about the fire.

While interacting with the media, Deepak Yadav, New Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "We got first information around 11:45 am from Rajinder Nagar police station at first, and then hospital."

"Around 15 people were admitted to the hospital, out of which 12 people have been discharged now," Yadav added.

'Short circuit led to a minor fire': Hotel management

According to the Delhi Police, the blaze which erupted from the basement fire engulfed the entire building, which left the hotel guests gasping for breath. Without informing the police or the fire department about the incident, the hotel management took the guests who were gasping for breath to Ganga Ram hospital.

The management further stated that the minor fire had broken out due to a short circuit and they are working on fixing the incident so that it is not repeated in the future.

(With ANI inputs)