75-year-old 'fafda' Seller Says 'I'm My Own Boss' In This Viral Video, Netizens Hail Her

A clip presenting the tale of a 75-year-old fafda (Gujarati snack) seller has garnered considerable attention on social media. There's a chance you'll be inspired by the video as well. The viral clip was posted on the Humans of Bombay Instagram page. “Fafda jamwanu, kaam karwanu, majjani life!” reads the caption with a video featuring Kalawanti Doshi, the fafda seller. Since being posted, the video has received, 45.8K likes and many reactions, check it out here:

One Instagrammer wrote, "Love you maaa❤️❤️ her smile speaks about her strength." "Salute to you," commented another. The third user wrote, "We love you dadi."

Kalawanti Doshi, a 75-year-old Gujarati woman who relocated to Nagpur with her husband for his employment reasons faced setbacks when her husband lost his job after only a year. They decided to create a fafda stall with only Rs. 60 in their pockets. They rose from a daily wage of less than Rs 50 to become one of the most popular fafda seller in Nagpur.

The thela or stall was doing well, and the pair became known as 'Fafdewaale,' but Kalawanti Devi's husband died 10 years ago. Her children urged her to retire, but she was adamant that she would not. She wanted to keep running her business because she was the other half of 'Fafdewaale.'

This woman shows up at her stand at 11 a.m. every day and leaves at 8 p.m. She makes some of the most exquisite fafdas, which have become very popular. The video ends with the text “I’m my own boss, I make my own money.” What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background score. It is the Dhadak Dhadak song from the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan.

