Photo Of An Unguarded Sack Of Onions In Mumbai Outside Restaurant Goes Viral

City News

With the rise in the prices of onions, a photo of an unguarded sack of the onions lying outside a Mumbai restaurant is going viral

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai

With the hike in the prices of onions, a photo of an unguarded sack of the onions lying outside a Mumbai restaurant is going viral. A popular Mumbai blogger found the sight of it remarkable despite the reports of onions being stolen in other parts of the nation. The photo showed a sack of onions placed outside a closed restaurant near the Sewri railway station in Mumbai. The blogger, who runs ‘Mumbai Paused’ blog, wrote, “Is this is how safe Mumbai is?”

Netizens React

Netizens started trolling this picture in no time. While some people joked that no one wanted to mess with Delhi people (given the name of the restaurant) others said it was sad to see that onions are safe in the country but not women.

Cabinet Secretary reviews situation on soaring onion prices

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday chaired a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries to review the issue of rising prices of onions across the country. In a video conference held with the Chief Secretaries of the 11 major onion producing states, the Gauba was briefed about the various steps being taken by the States to tackle the rising prices of onions. Chief Secretaries from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana participated in the video conference.

Published:
