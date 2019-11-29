Adorable Video Of 'dancing' Bear Goes Viral Online

A video of a bear 'dancing' is going viral on social media as netizens can't believe that the woodland creature can shake a leg as well. An Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared the adorable video which has since garnered more than 1.5k views on Twitter. In the video, a bear can be seen 'dancing' like a regular person.

The viral video

The short clip showed the animal rubbing his back against a tree as it was trying to scratch it. The bear looks adorable as it tries to move and twists around as it looks he is enjoying while dancing. The out of the box video is definitely a sight to see and the twitter users are loving it too.

A user named indirakutty commented, "It is scratching its back against the tree". Another user wrote, "IF THE HANDS WERE RAISED ABOVE SHOULDER... THE BARAAT DANCE OF INDIA." A user named Michael Carvalho tweeted, "Getting scratched on its backside against a tree." Another user shared a GIF stating that the brothers of the dancing bear are saying hi. Many others felt that the video was cute and sweet.

In another incident where a video of a bear stroking woman's hair in Mexico zoo went going viral on the internet. The bear filmed inside Mexico's ecological park just wanted to fix a woman's hair. The video went viral on social media following a story by Daily Mail. According to Daily Mail, the video was shot at Chipinque Ecological Park in Monterrey on Saturday.

