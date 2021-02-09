Active COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai Fall To 5292; 2.09 Lakh Tests/million Population Conducted

On Tuesday, February 9, 375 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 3,12,648. At present, there are 5292 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 66% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 2,95,045 after 415 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 11,396. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Monday stands at 10.64% and 3.64%.

Till February 8, 29,33,987 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 2,09,571 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.12% from February 2- February 8. As of February 8, 915 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 6869, 1033, and 1707 respectively.

While there are 145 active containment zones currently, 1861 buildings have been sealed. 2696 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 415 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 560 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 94%.

COVID-19 inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Out of the 65,28,210 people vaccinated across the country so far, 5,33,480 are from Maharashtra.

