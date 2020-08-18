African Cheetah Arrives From South Africa Via Singapore At Mysore Zoo

An African Cheetah was brought from South Africa via Singapore to the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysore Zoo) on Tuesday, August 18. This was the first international animal exchange amid COVID, the zoo officials informed. The African Cheetah will be made available for public display after the quarantine period ends.

Taking to Twitter the Zoos of Karnataka wrote, "Yes arrived from South Africa via Singapore @Mysore_Zoo.Congratulations to Team Mysuru, led by Director Ajit Kulkarni. After quarantine period, available for public display."

Perhaps first international animal exchange #postcovid19. pic.twitter.com/V7sQ7H1hh0 — Zoos of Karnataka (@ZKarnataka) August 18, 2020

‘Zoos Of Karnataka’ App Launched

Meanwhile, in the month of July, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) had launched a mobile phone application called the ‘Zoos of Karnataka’, to enable people to contribute for conservation education, rescue, relief and rehabilitation of wild animals.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Anand Singh virtually launched the application while the scion of the former Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was present at the Zoo auditorium in Mysuru for the simultaneous launch.

The ‘Zoos of Karnataka’ app interface stated that the app helps make donations to Zoos in Karnataka and adopt animals. It helps users show support and care for wild animals by adopting their favourite animals. It also allows them to contribute towards the maintenance of the Zoos and lessen the burdens by making donations and book entrance and safari tickets hassle-free. The app also further enables one to share adoptions and donations with friends.

