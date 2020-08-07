Esha Gupta Urges Fans To Look Out For Helpless Animals In Need Amid Mumbai Rains

Having a pet of her own, Esha Gupta has often proved herself to be an Animal Lover. The actor recently shared a post, requesting her fans to look out for animals in need amidst torrential Mumbai rains. Check out what the actor urged her fans on social media-

Esha Gupta urges fans to protect animals

Esha Gupta is a very active celebrity on social media. From informative posts to goofy selfies of herself spending her time in quarantine, Esha Gupta’s social media feed is a treat to look at for all her fans. On August 7, 2020, Esha Gupta took to her official Instagram handle to put up a story, requesting her fans to look out for animals during the times of crisis, especially the flood-like situation in Mumbai due to heavy rains. Referring to the post mentioned below, Esha Gupta wrote, “Please please do your bit and help any animal who is in need of food, water & shelter at a difficult time like this ðŸ™ðŸ» ðŸ˜¢ It’s the least we can do for them ðŸ§¡”.

Esha Gupta is often spotted posting pictures with her own dog. Recently, a picture shared by the actor from a photoshoot done by her with her dog set the internet on fire. She captioned the picture, “The world would be a nicer place if everyone had the ability to love as unconditionally as a dog”- M.K Clinton”.

On the work front

Esha Gupta was last seen in the movie Total Dhamaal (2019), along with an ensemble cast of actors like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Ajay Devgn. This Esha Gupta starrer was a sequel to the movie Dhamaal. The actor was also seen in One Day: Justice Delivered, as a police officer named Laxmi Rathi. The crime-thriller also featured Anupam Kher in the lead.

Other upcoming Esha Gupta's movies include Desi Magic. The movie, Desi Magic also stars Ameesha Patel, Zayed Khan, and Sahil Shroff. The film follows the story of a fashion designer who launches her own clothing line but things start to unravel when she meets a man and he decides to introduce her to his girlfriend.

