After Govt Approval, Mumbai Metro Announces Resumption Of Passenger Services From Oct 19

The Mumbai Metro on Wednesday announced that it will re-start passenger operations from Monday, October 19 at 8.30 am. This development comes after the Maharashtra government gave a green signal to Metro rail services with effect from October 15. Safety inspections and trial runs have already been initiated. On this occasion, the Mumbai Metro expressed gratitude to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the resumption of Metro Rail services in a graded manner from September 7 as a part of the Unlock 4 guidelines, Maharashtra had retained the restrictions. This was done in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Currently, there are 2,05,884 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 12,97,252 patients have been discharged and 40,701 fatalities have been reported.

Mumbai Metro Line-1

Having commenced its operations in June 2014, the Mumbai Metro-Line 1 comprises 12 stations- Versova, DN Nagar, Azad Nagar, Andheri, Western Express Highway, Chakala, Airport Road, Marol Naka, Saki Naka, Asalpha, Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar. This fully elevated line of about 12 km connects the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. This was the first metro project in India to run on the Public-Private-Partnership model.

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL)- a Special Purpose Vehicle was incorporated for the completion of the project. Reliance Infrastructure and MMRDA hold 69% and 26% of the equity share capital of MMOPL respectively. Other lines of the Mumbai Metro are currently under construction.

Maharashtra government tweaks Unlock guidelines

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government further relaxed the restrictions in the Unlock 5 phase, allowing more activities to be restarted in areas outside containment zones. For instance, up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and related works from October 15. All government and private libraries will start functioning once again from October 15 with COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and sanitization.

In order to reduce crowding, markets and shops can remain open from 9 am to 9 pm from October 15. While the domestic passengers arriving at airports in Maharashtra will continue to be checked for COVID-19 symptoms, they shall no longer be stamped with indelible ink. However, no decision was taken on reopening places of worship for devotees.

