Maharashtra Govt Allows Metro Services To Restart Operations; Timings Of Shops Extended

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced further relaxations in the Unlock 5 phase, allowing more activities to be restarted in areas outside containment zones. For instance, Metro Rail has been allowed to operate from October 15 in a graded manner. Moreover, up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and related works from October 15.

All government and private libraries will start functioning once again from October 15 with COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and sanitization. In order to reduce crowding, markets and shops can remain open from 9 am to 9 pm from October 15. While the domestic passengers arriving at airports in Maharashtra will continue to be checked for COVID-19 symptoms, they shall no longer be stamped with indelible ink.

The state government has once again stressed the use of face coverings, social distancing, following the practice of Work From Home as far as possible and staggering the work hours. Legal action can be taken against persons violating the containment measures as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Currently, there are 2,05,884 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 12,97,252 patients have been discharged and 40,701 fatalities have been reported.

Read: Rajasthan CM Gehlot, Who Had Ordered Religious Places Open, Enters Maha CM Vs Governor Row

Here are the permitted activities:

All activities already permitted as per earlier orders

Up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and related works from October 15

Skill and entrepreneurship training from October 15

Higher education institutions for PhD scholars and post-graduate students requiring laboratory/experimental works from October 15

All government and private libraries from October 15

Metro rail services from October 15

Local weekly bazaars from October 15

Business to business exhibitions from October 15

Markets and shops to be opened from 9 am- 9 pm

Domestic passengers arriving at airports will not be stamped with indelible ink

Read: Maha: Over 10 Lakh COVID-19 Suspects Tested In Thane So Far

Here are the prohibited activities:

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions except for specific permitted activities

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, gyms, auditoriums

International air travel except as permitted by MHA

All large congregations

Religious places for devotees

Read: Maharashtra Got 12.50 Lakh Faulty RT-PCR Kits From Private Firm: Health Minister Tope

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 63,509 Cases In 24 Hrs; 63,01,928 Recover So Far