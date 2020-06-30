Agra: Drones Deployed To Spray Insecticides As Locust Swarms Wreak Havoc

Local authorities are using drones in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district to spray insecticides against swarms of locusts that have arrived in the area and wreaking havoc on the local vegetation. According to the agriculture department, 60% of locusts have been killed.

"Around 60% of locusts have been killed. Four drones given by the central government are being used to spray insecticides," said SN Singh, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department.

Meanwhile, another department official said that the swarms arrived at the area at around 8 pm to 9 pm on Monday and since then, tractors and fire brigades are being used to spray insecticides. "Now a team assigned by Central Government has also arrived here with four drones to kill the locusts," the official informed.

A resident, Nihal Singh who came out for a walk, told ANI that a large number of locusts surfaced early morning on Tuesday and it became difficult for the locals to even walk.

India 'the First' To Mobilise Drones

The Union Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday said that India is the first country to control locust attacks with the help of drones. The Ministry said that the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), a body under the UN, has appreciated India’s move by saying it is the only country in the world to control locust using drones, even as the locust menace reached the national capital with distressing visuals emerging from Gurugram.

"India is the first country to control locust by using drones after finalising the protocols and getting all statutory approvals. Major operations are concentrated in Rajasthan where maximum resources are committed," the Agriculture Ministry said in a release.

The Ministry informed that locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the state agriculture departments of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, local administrations along with officials of the Central Locust Warning Organisation. Several control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to help in warding away locust swarms.

(With ANI inputs) (Photo Credit for representation: PTI)

