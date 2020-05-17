AIIMS In Collaboration With Seva Bharti Organize Blood Donation Camp To Meet Shortage

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in collaboration with the NMO a part of Sevabharti on Sunday organized a blood donation camp in Mukharjee Nagar area of the national capital. Following the nationwide lockdown amid COVID19 scare outdoor movement of civilians was restricted. As a result of which people could not visit hospital easily to donate blood giving rise to a shortage of blood supply.

23,000 people have donated blood

To combat the shortage, RSS' sevabharti with the help of AIIMS began organizing camps across the national capital. The camp was organized at a restaurant in the vicinity, where people living in the area came forward to donate blood. "So far 23,000 people have donated blood with us. This blood will be used to combat COVID19 and other diseases. There are multiple cases where blood infusion becomes imperative and we don't want to fall short of supply at our banks. Because people cannot step out to make the donation we are reaching out to them," said Dr. Amit Malviya.

The camp was conducted under the strict vigil of doctors from AIIMS. Social distancing was followed strictly by the staff. Ensuring safety, the staffers who conducted the blood donation drive donned PPE sets, covered their faces with masks and wore gloves. Notably, in the sidelines of the blood donation camp, an organ donation drive was also carried out. The interested donors were guided by the AIIMs doctors in the connection.

Coronavirus cases in India on Sunday rose to 90,927. Of these, 53,649 are active cases; while 34,109 have already been cured. The death toll stands at 2872. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday announced that the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31. Over 4.6 million have been infected with the virus globally, while over 3 lakh have died so far, with the most number of fatalities from the United States, followed by the UK and Italy.

The entire national capital is under the red zone. The death toll due to the coronavirus in Delhi has reached to 149 after 19 new fresh deaths were reported on Sunday, the health department said. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital stands at 9,755 with 422 fresh cases. According to the data provided by the government, 152 people are admitted in the ICU of the 11 designated Covid-19 hospitals in the city, 21 people are on ventilator support. In the last 10 days, the number of people admitted to the ICU and put on ventilator support has increased.

