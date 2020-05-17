CM Arvind Kejriwal To Announce Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines For Delhi On Monday

Soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remarked that the guidelines are 'largely in line' with Delhi government's proposal. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal informed that the AAP-led government in Delhi has used the lockdown period to prepare the healthcare system if Coronavirus cases increase. The national capital has reported 9,333 positive cases while 3,926 infected individuals have recovered. 129 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported.

The Delhi CM has also informed that the government will prepare a detailed plan for the national capital based on Centre's guidelines and announce it on Monday.

Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow https://t.co/eBfrLKUpP9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

READ | MHA Guidelines For Lockdown 4.0: Here Is The List Of Permitted & Prohibited Activities

MHA announces guidelines for lockdown 4.0

After the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Sunday, released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown. The MHA has allowed the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Moreover, the Centre has also imposed a mandatory night curfew in all areas from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM, except for essential activities.

READ | Centre Unveils 7-step Final Economic Tranche; MGNREGA & Education Boosted, New PSU Policy

As per MHA guidelines, all domestic & international air travel, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, social/political/sport/entertainment/ cultural/religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per the state government's decision.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India Extends Nationwide Lockdown Till May 31; Cases At 90,927

Furthermore, the MHA has allowed states to decide on red, orange, and green zones and allowed district authorities to demarcate containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones. The MHA has also allowed essential activities in containment zones but barred movement of people in and out of the zone. Apart from the above-mentioned prohibitions, all other activities will be mentioned, states the MHA, with an additional night curfew. States and UUTs can prohibit any other activities as deemed necessary.

READ | Centre Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 31 As Cases Soar To 90927