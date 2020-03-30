All Political Parties Contribute To Fight Coronavirus In West Bengal

At the time of the major humanitarian crisis all over the world, elected representatives from various political parties have contributed heavily to relief and emergency funds. Politicians and elected representatives in Bengal have heavily contributed financially to this crisis.

To strengthen the fight against COVID-19, all 22 All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs have donated funds from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to their respective District Magistrates for medical testing, screening and other facilities required to detect and contain COVID-19.

The BJP MPs too came ahead and made contributions in Bengal. The initiative saw veteran MPs Sudeep Banerjee and Mala Roy contribute Rs 1cr from MPLAD. The total amount of Rs 12 crore 60 lakh from the MPLAD was used by the TMC lawmakers were to be utilized by the respective district authorities and schemes may be implemented by the agencies found suitable by the competent authority.

READ | COVID-19: West Bengal Bar Council writes to law minister seeking assistance for financially weak lawyers

18 MPs make a collective donation of Rs 19 Lakhs

The BJP counterparts weren't far behind as well. 18 MPs made a collective donation of Rs 19 Lakhs apart from the MPLAD donations made by them which came to a figure of Rs 20.3 crores. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal, Roopa Ganguly contributed Rs 8 Crore from her respective fund. Various political parties and leaders have donated generously to the State Emergency Relief Fund created by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently to combat the outbreak in the state.

Trinamool Youth Congress on Wednesday donated Rs 1 crore to the West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund established by CM Banerjee. CP(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty too had stated that all Left MLAs had decided to sanction Rs 10 lakh from their MLALAD fund for equipment and infrastructure to fight Corona 2019 virus.

READ | COVID-19: Villagers in West Bengal quarantine themselves on a tree after return from Chennai

READ | Massive decontamination programs carried out in Eastern Command by Army in Kolkata