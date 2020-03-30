Massive Decontamination Programs Carried Out In Eastern Command By Army In Kolkata

Indian Army's Eastern Command spiked up to its fight against the deadly Coronavirus in Kolkata. After a doctor was tested positive for the virus at Command Hospital Kolkata, Army officials paced up their precautionary activities. The officer who had traveled to Delhi on leave and had also participated in professional discussions in Delhi had tested positive for the virus.

Since the news of the doctor being infected came up on Sunday evening, Indian Army teams have quickly isolated the facility and identified the direct contacts of the doctor at Kolkata. The relocation of the individuals to a separate facility with full administration and medical support for mandatory quarantine was done in no time.

'Doctor is responding well to the treatment'

The doctor's infection news came along with tragic news of the death of a woman infected with the coronavirus at a state-run hospital in north Bengal on Monday. This took the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal to 2. The 44-year-old woman from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district breathed her last around 2 am at the North Bengal Medical College. With 20 infected cases in Bengal and one person from the army itself, The Eastern Command has started its massive decontamination with three decontamination teams overnight.

"More actions to establish contact with the persons who could have been in touch or proximity of the person while at Delhi and in transit has progressed and all actions will be taken to proactively contain the issue," stated the EC Public Relations Officer also citing that the army doctor has been responding to medical treat well.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest record available on Monday, so far India has confirmed 1071 positive Coronavirus cases and 29 people have died so far from the deadly virus. The state of West Bengal has reported 19 positive cases of the virus.

