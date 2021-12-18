Amid Omicron Threat, Mumbai Gets Fresh COVID Guidelines As Christmas & New Year Approach

Amid rising concerns over the new COVID variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued fresh COVID restrictions for Mumbai for the time of Christmas and New Year. Expecting crowding, while the capacity is fixed at 50% for confined/closed spaces, 25% is the capacity fixed for open places by the BMC.

"Any gathering of over 1,000 people will require the prior permission of the Local Disaster Management Authority," BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in a statement. He added, "People in the metropolis must avoid crowding in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls and asserted that attendance caps in place for marriages and other functions will have to be adhered to strictly."

New COVID guidelines in Mumbai ahead of New Year, Christmas

"A new variant of the COVID-19 virus called Omicron is spreading rapidly across the world, putting a strain on the health system. Despite repeated appeals by the government and administration to prevent a probable third wave, it has been observed that guidelines are not being followed properly in most places, especially in wedding functions and other ceremonies," Chahal said.

"Those violating COVID-19 rules will be dealt with severely by civic ward level teams as well as the police," the BMC chief said, adding that the outbreak situation in the metropolis was under control at present due to the cooperation of citizens as well as the excellent management and speed of the vaccination drive. Chahal asked citizens to get administered with both doses of the COVID vaccine as quickly as possible.

In a veiled reference to Bollywood parties amid reports that some actors had contracted the virus, Chahal said celebrities and eminent personalities who have an influence on society, must act accordingly and be aware of issues.

The development comes as Mumbai on Saturday reported 295 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking its caseload to 7,66,508 and death to 16,363. There are 1,940 active cases in the city. The recovery rate in the city is 97 per cent.

As far as Omicron is concerned, the city has recorded 14 cases of Omicron so far, including the five who are from outside Mumbai. Out of this, 13 have been discharged.