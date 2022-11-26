Ammonia Gas Leak At Ice Mill Factory In West Bengal; Two People Fell Sick, No Casualties

An ammonia gas leak was reported from an ice plant in West Bengal's Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas on Friday. Two local residents fell sick after they came in contact with the gas. Notably, this was the second incident of an ammonia gas leak reported in the same week.

As per sources, some labourers noticed a gas leak from the 'Ma Tara' ice mill machine on Friday evening and the workers started evacuating the mill. Two people fell sick as panicked locals immediately informed the police of Kakdwip Harwood Point Coastal Police Station. After receiving the information fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot. However, no casualties have been recorded in the incident.

Gautam Biswas, fire Officer informed, "Ammonia gas leaked from an ice mill at around 7:30 pm. The fire tenders have reached the spot. After 3 hours of effort, the fire brigade managed to bring the gas leak under control".

West Bengal | Ammonia gas leaked from an ice mill in Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas, late at night. Two local residents fall sick due to the gas leak pic.twitter.com/6LxOeSqyn9 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Ammonia is a corrosive gas and can be fatal if inhaled. Ammonia can cause lung injury and liquified gas can cause corrosive injury to skin and eyes and frostbite.

Ammonia leak at Beverage bottling factory

On November 21, an ammonia gas leak was reported at a cold drink plant at Narendrapur in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The leak was allegedly caused due to leakage at the Ammonia supply pipe (Ammonia act as a coolant at the factory). Later, the leakage spot was detected and the valve closed. At least, 14 workers of the beverage bottling plant were evacuated through the emergency gate and were released after initial treatment at a local hospital, sources said. No casualties were reported.

The local residents were evacuated after the gas leak and residents about five kilometers away in the area were alerted. The administration then sprinkled water across the area.