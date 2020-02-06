Amritsar Suspects First Case Of Coronavirus, Patient Kept In Isolation Ward

A suspected patient of coronavirus was admitted in an isolation ward in Amritsar based hospital on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dhullar Singh Dhillon said that preventive measures are being taken and the suspected patient is kept in isolation center.

"Health officers have taken preventive measures. Suspects are put in isolation and their samples have been taken" said the Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dhullar Singh Dhillon acknowledging this as the first case of Coronavirus in Amritsar.

Arrangements made in Amritsar for novel coronavirus (nCoV)

A week back the Punjab government has asked all district hospitals to put in place necessary arrangements to tackle any emergent situation in view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China, and said a team of doctors will be stationed at the Amritsar international airport for screening passengers.

"A panel of doctors will be sitting at the Amritsar international airport for the screening of passengers. If any passenger comes with symptoms will be screened at that place and if required, next steps will be taken,” said Dr Gagandeep Singh, State Programme Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (Punjab) has informed.

"We have two international airports Amritsar and Mohali. There is no flight (from China) at Mohali but Amritsar airport does have some connecting flights which have halt at China and Hong Kong. Our civil surgeons have taken meeting with the officials concerned at both airports and they have been alerted,” said Singh.

Amritsar was among 12 designated airports in the country where the Centre had issued an advisory for coronavirus. Singh had further mentioned that advisory would be displayed at the airports for passengers for self-reporting of their illness. Singh also said all the district hospitals and medical colleges had been alerted for putting in place the necessary arrangements. They had been asked to have separate isolation wards and ventilators support.

About the Spread of Coronavirus

Health screening of passengers coming from China is being undertaken at major airports in India amid the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus. The virus which was originated in Wuhan in December has spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate.

(With inputs from ANI)