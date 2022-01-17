Andhra Pradesh: Family Prepares Feast With 365 Varieties Of Food For Future Son-in-law

In Indian households, traditionally a son-in-law is pampered by his wife's family with presents and feasts. In a similar gesture, a family from Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival, decided to arrange a grand feast for their future son-in-law, ANI reported. The family living in Narsapuram of West Godavari showed their love to the son-in-law by serving him 365 varieties of food.

Tummalapalli Subrahmanyam and Annapurna have decided to marry their son, Saikrishna, to Kundavi, daughter of gold traders Atyam Venkateswara Rao and Madhavi. The couple is reportedly planning to tie the knot after the festival. In order to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival, the bride’s grandfather, Achanta Govind, and grandmother, Nagamani, decided to arrange the grand feast for their grandson-in-law, as per the ANI report. The immediate family members of both the bride and groom were part of the grand pre-wedding reception.

The pre-wedding feast for the son-in-law had a menu that included 365 varieties of food. The different food items included curries, rice, biryani, Godavari sweets, pulihora, biscuits, cakes, beverages. The grand feast has gone viral on the internet and has caught the attention of people in both East and West Godavari. A family member told ANI that in order to shower their love to the future son-in-law, they decided to arrange a menu of 365 different food items considering the days of a year.

"To show our love for our future son-in-law, 365 varieties of food were arranged considering 365 days of a year," a family member told ANI.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen after Makar Sankranti Festival holidays

Meanwhile, schools and colleges will be opened as per the schedule in Andhra Pradesh after the Makar Sankranti holidays, reported ANI. The announcement regarding the reopening of schools was made in a press release issued by the state Education Minister A Suresh on Sunday, 16 January.

As per the press release, the government has been taking care of health of the students and attention was paid towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 in educational institutions. Furthermore, more than 90% of students aged between 15 to 18 have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)