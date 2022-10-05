Anti-Hijab Protests Resonate Beyond Iran; India Sees Lone Protester In Mumbai: 10 Points

The rage over the alleged killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by Iran’s morality police for reportedly wearing an 'improper' Hijab has travelled far and wide. While the United Nation condemned the killing of Amini, the European Union called the incident 'unacceptable', with both the organizations calling on the authorities to punish those responsible. The criticism of the headscarf has resonated beyond Iran, with over 150 countries protesting for the choice of women to or not to wear Hijab. India joined the list, with a lone but brave protester in Mumbai.
Here is all you need to know in 10 points
- Born and raised in Tehran, actor Mandana Karimi at Mumbai’s famous Bandstand raised her voice about the women’s rights movement underway in Iran. Mandana with a placard stood for hours, speaking to people and telling them about the situation in her country currently.
- Karimi compiled her protest in a 17-minute-long reel, posted on her profile on Instagram, which the Bigg Boss fame personality captioned- “For Iran, for my mother’s tears, for my brother’s broken face and heart, for sleepless nights, for freedom for life.”
- Speaking to a publisher, Karimi informed how she decided to organize a protest. However, disappointed by the responses of Bollywood celebrities which ranged from 'I have to speak to my PR team', to 'we are just two of us, what can we do?', she decided to go for the protest alone.
- While the Bollywood stars remain mum, American actors like Angelina Jolie and Nazanin Boniadi from the British acting industry have condemned it. In a lengthy guest column for Deadline, Iran-born actress Nazanin Boniadi called the ongoing movement 'nothing short of the first female-led revolution of our time'. Jolie wrote on Instragram, 'To the women of Iran, we see you'.
- World bodies like the United Nations and the European Union also decried the killing of the 22-year-old. Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif expressed alarm at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini... and the violent response by security forces to ensuing protests.
- The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it imperative for the authorities to ensure that the fundamental rights of their citizens are respected.
- Iranian diaspora communities and human rights activists have launched unprecedented rallies in over 150 cities throughout the world against the Islamic Republic.
- In Iran, protests entered the third week, with Iranian women shouting slogans in sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces.
- The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group says at least 133 people across Iran have been killed by the authorities since the protests began.
- On Tuesday, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi called for national unity and acknowledged that Iran had "weaknesses or shortcomings."