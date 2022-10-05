Anti-Hijab Protests Resonate Beyond Iran; India Sees Lone Protester In Mumbai: 10 Points

The rage over the alleged killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by Iran’s morality police for reportedly wearing an 'improper' Hijab has travelled far and wide. While the United Nation condemned the killing of Amini, the European Union called the incident 'unacceptable', with both the organizations calling on the authorities to punish those responsible. The criticism of the headscarf has resonated beyond Iran, with over 150 countries protesting for the choice of women to or not to wear Hijab. India joined the list, with a lone but brave protester in Mumbai.

Here is all you need to know in 10 points