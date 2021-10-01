Army Chief Gen MM Naravane Visits Ladakh To Review Operational Preparedness

Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence announced on Friday. Upon his visit to Ladakh, the Army Chief will closely observe the security situation and the operational preparedness of the region. The Ministry also said that Naravane will interact with the troops deployed in Ladakh. The Indian Army released a statement, "General MM Naravane COAS is on a two-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. The COAS will also interact with troops deployed in the harshest terrain and weather conditions.”

India refuted China’s allegation that the Indian Army has pursued a “forward policy” along the LAC and said that the presence of Chinese troops in the region resulted in the disruption of peace along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian Army deployed troops to counter the huge number of soldiers stationed by Beijing in the region. Bagchi made the statement following Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying’s remarks that the Indian Army illegally crossed the LAC to enter China’s territory.

Bagchi said while refuting the statement, “It was the amassing of a large number of troops by the Chinese side, their provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts to alter status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.” He further said, “China continues to deploy a large number of troops and armaments in the border areas. It was in response to Chinese actions, that our armed forces had to make appropriate counter deployments in these areas to ensure that India’s security interests are fully protected.”

Tensions continue between India and China

India and China have been in a military battle since the tensions began last year, however, extensive talks in August led to the de-escalation of the issue. The talks happened at both military and political levels. However, the Indian Army still remains vigilant even though there has been no direct combat with the Chinese Army since the Galwan clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

(with ANI inputs)