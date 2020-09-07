As Delhi Metro Resumes Services After COVID Hiatus, DMRC Issues 15 SOPs For Travel

The Delhi Metro resumed its services after a hiatus of over 5 months on Monday, September 7, due to COVID-19 pandemic under new guidelines of 'Unlock 4'. DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) authorities have decided to resume the services in a graded manner, under which the metro will function for four hours in the morning (7 am to 11 am) and in the evening (4 pm to 8 pm). DMRC tweeted, "We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary."
Delhi Metro on Monday and Tuesday will cover only the Yellow line route of 49 kilometres with 37 stations out of which 20 are underground and 17 are elevated. While DMRC has decided to resume its services on Yellow line initially, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has clearly stated that only passengers with a face mask and body temperature, not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius shall be allowed entry.
DMRC issues SOPs for travel in the Delhi Metro
To ensure safe metro travel during Coronavirus, Delhi Metro has issued new guidelines. If you are planning to travel in the metro, you should have a look at these Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the resumption of the metro services during COVID-19. Passengers will be fined now walking without masks and use of cashless ticketing will be encouraged.
- Passengers will sit on alternate seats in the train or stand, maintaining a gap of one meter. Suitable marking on the seats has been made.
- The dwell time of trains will be substantially increased so that passengers have sufficient time to board and alight. This will avoid pushing by passengers.
- Trains will not stop at the stations falling in containment zones.
- Passengers are advised to use Áarogya Setu App.
- Thermal screening to all the passengers will be done at the frisking points.
- Mask will be mandatory for all passengers.
- The sanitizer will be provided at the frisking point.
- 2-3 passengers will be permitted inside the lift depending on the size of lift.
- Passengers will be advised to stand on alternate steps of escalators.
- Passengers having temperature or sign of COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel.
- Tokens will not be permitted for travelling, only smart cards will be allowed.
- All transactions for recharge of cards, etc will be through cashless modes, tokens will not be allowed for travel, only smart card/QR code will be allowed, ticket vending machine will not accept cash.
- Penalties regarding violation of various norms under Delhi Metro O&M Act will be realised from the passengers through digital means only.
- For grievance redressal, passengers will be encouraged to register their feedback through digital means (email, social media, helpline etc.) only. Passenger complaint book at stations will be discontinued for the time being.
- To ensure compliance with new travel protocol at stations/trains, the public is advised to take extra time of around 10-15 minutes for their daily commute.
- Hand sanitizers by passengers will not be permitted beyond 30 ml quantity. The public is advised to keep only pocket-size hand sanitizers, if any, with them during the travel. It is also advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items.