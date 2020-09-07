As Delhi Metro Resumes Services After COVID Hiatus, DMRC Issues 15 SOPs For Travel

The Delhi Metro resumed its services after a hiatus of over 5 months on Monday, September 7, due to COVID-19 pandemic under new guidelines of 'Unlock 4'. DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) authorities have decided to resume the services in a graded manner, under which the metro will function for four hours in the morning (7 am to 11 am) and in the evening (4 pm to 8 pm). DMRC tweeted, "We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary."

We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/aCUnYO1ptS — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 7, 2020

Delhi Metro on Monday and Tuesday will cover only the Yellow line route of 49 kilometres with 37 stations out of which 20 are underground and 17 are elevated. While DMRC has decided to resume its services on Yellow line initially, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has clearly stated that only passengers with a face mask and body temperature, not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius shall be allowed entry.

DMRC issues SOPs for travel in the Delhi Metro

To ensure safe metro travel during Coronavirus, Delhi Metro has issued new guidelines. If you are planning to travel in the metro, you should have a look at these Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the resumption of the metro services during COVID-19. Passengers will be fined now walking without masks and use of cashless ticketing will be encouraged.