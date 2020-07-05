Respite For Guwahati As Assam Government Announces Relaxations In Kamrup District

Guwahati city which had been witnessing a steep surge in the COVID-19 infections was under lockdown; however, the city will have some respite as the ongoing lockdown has been relaxed for a week in the Kamrup Metropolitan district under which Guwahati city falls.

The Assam Government on Saturday announced certain relaxations for a week starting July 5 to July 12 in the Kamrup district. A complete lockdown was imposed in the district for 14 days since June 28 following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Guwahati city. However, according to the order dated July 4, Grocery shops will be allowed to operate between 11 am and 4 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

READ | Assam: Weeks After Baghjan Blowout, Air Quality, Noise Level Monitoring Carried Out

READ | Assam Flood Claims 2 More Lives, 10.75 Lakh People Affected In 18 Districts

However, as per the order issued by Chief Secretary of Assam, only 20 percent of the shops will be allowed to open on any given day. The order further states that house to house sale of fruits and vegetables would be allowed between 8 am to 2 pm on Monday and Wednesday, that is, July 6 and July 8.

The order further stated, wholesale distribution of medicines and medical equipment shall be allowed between 10 am and 3 pm only on Monday and Wednesday Veterinary clinics and related medicine shops will be allowed to operate on all days between 10 am and 4 pm, whereas E-Commerce related activities and deliveries will be allowed only on Friday between 11 am and 4 pm. Post offices and LIC offices will be allowed to operate at 10 percent staff capacity in only 10 percent of total branches, the order further added.

Guwahati city with 2,114 coronavirus cases remains the worst affected in the state of Assam. The state registered 1,202 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, its highest single-day spike in the number of infections so far, taking the tally in the state to over 11,000, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the new cases, 777 were reported from Guwahati city alone.

"In the biggest spike ever, Assam on July four reported 1202 cases, 777 of these from Guwahati city alone. Time for all of us to be vigilant," the minister tweeted. Of the 11,001 cases, 4,657 are active, 6,327 have recovered, 14 have died and three have migrated out of the state, he said.

📌Alert ~ In the biggest spike ever, Assam on 4th July reported 1202 cases, 777 of these from Guwahati City alone. Time for all of us to be extra vigilant.



↗️Total cases 11001

↗️Recovered 6327

↗️Active cases 4657

↗️Deaths 14#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/NMsgLD0Pnl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 4, 2020

(With inputs from Agencies)

READ | Social Distancing Takes A Hit As Pandemic Coincides With Natural Calamity In Assam

READ | Assam Registers Record 1,202 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Crosses 11,000-mark