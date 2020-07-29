Assam: Guwahati Procures First-ever 'Made In India' Manhole Cleaning Robot

In a bid to put an end to the unfair practice of manual scavenging in Assam, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday inaugurated its first-ever manhole cleaning robot 'BANDICOOT'. Guwahati Development Department (GDD) Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, inaugurated 'BANDICOOT', which has been given to the GMC by Indian Oil Corporation for the easy removal of sludge from underground drains. BANDICOOT makes Guwahati is the third city in the entire country to procure this innovative technology shortly after Coimbatore and Gurugram.

"We have introduced a robotic mechanism for removal of sludge from underground drains. It has been given to us by the Indian Oil Corporation," said Guwahati Development Department (GDD) Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya. Along with BANDICOOT six Skid Steer Loaders (mini loaders) from JCB and six Backhoe Loaders have also been procured by the GMC.

BANDICOOT is a first of its kind robot developed indigenously by a start-up India company called Genrobotics under the Make in India initiative. The robot was funded by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under their CSR initiative.

Assam: Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Guwahati Development Dept (GDD) Minister yesterday inaugurated a manhole cleaning robot in the city.

Assam floods

Meanwhile, Assam has been witnessing one of the worst floods in the state which have affected more than 20 lakh people across 25 districts of the state some of which are completely inundated under floodwater. The death toll due to flood-related accidents has risen to 130 as water slowly begins to recede in some areas. Goalpara which has been particularly hard-hit with has over 4.59 lakh people suffering, followed by Barpeta with more than 3.37 lakh people and Morigaon with around 3.35 lakh people affected. The Assam government has evacuated more than 44,000 people who have been sheltered in relief camps. Kaziranga National Park, one of the worst-hit areas during the floods has recorded 132 animal deaths.

(With Agency Inputs)

