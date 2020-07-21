Sharjeel Imam Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus In Guwahati Central Jail

Sharjeel Imam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guwahati Central Jail in Assam. A Delhi Police Special Cell team had reached Assam on July 17 to take Imam's custody and present him before a Delhi court on July 25. When Imam and the Delhi Police team were screened for COVID-19, only the latter tested negative. Now, the Delhi Police has decided to delay Imam's transfer to the national capital until he is cured of the disease.

Sharjeel Imam has tested positive for #COVID19. Delhi Police Special Cell had applied for his production warrant in Assam as he is lodged at Guwahati Central Jail & he was going to be presented before a Delhi Court on 25th July, but will not be produced now: Delhi Police Sources pic.twitter.com/4anHQuXvYK — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Read: Sharjeel Imam Charge-sheeted For 'seditious Speech' & Abetting Riots During CAA Protests

Imam's controversial remarks

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His controversial remarks came to light on January 25 when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that featured him. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28 after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took place in Jamia on December 15, 2019, during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Charges under Section 153A, 124A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code were slapped against him. Subsequently, he was charged under the stringent UAPA.

Read: Amid Search For Sharjeel Imam Over 'break India' Call, Bihar Police Detains His Brother

Default bail plea dismissed

On July 10, a single bench of the Delhi High Court of Justice V Kameswar Rao rejected Sharjeel Imam's plea for default bail. He had moved the Delhi HC against the trial court order granting an extension of 3 months to the Delhi Police for completing the investigation against him under the UAPA. For offences under the UAPA, the investigation has to be completed within 90 days. Imam’s counsel Rebecca John argued that no formal notice was served regarding the extension of the probe time beyond 90 days under provisions of the UAPA.

Read: Amit Shah Reacts On Sharjeel Imam's Arrest; Calls Him 'more Dangerous Than Kanhaiya Kumar'