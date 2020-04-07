Assam To Introduce ILP Like Provision Soon To Control Entry Into State

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the government of Assam is considering the introduction of a permit system to enter the State, something similar to the Inner Line Permit system that exists in some other parts of the Northeast.

Restricted entry?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Health and Finance Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed this. The minister said that as a temporary measure, the State may require a permit regime. “For a temporary period, we may require a permit regime to enter the State. A website will be launched soon in this regard.” Expressing concern over those who will be returning home after the lockdown is over from other parts of the country, Dr. Sarma said, “We will face two major challenges. One would be when all people struck from Assam come back on the same day.” He further revealed that the government will do sequencing and will find out how many people will come, thereby breaking the arrival in batches.

He also added that those who want to return will have to furnish their details by registering themselves through a website, which the government will launch soon. It may be mentioned that there will also be transit permit for anyone who wants to go to other parts of the Northeast via Assam, as while traveling by rail or road, one cannot visit any of the six Northeastern State – Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya without entering Assam.

Assam witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 positive cases after many people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive. At present, there are 27 positive cases so far in the State and 26 of them are linked to Nizamuddin Markaz. The State government has also informed about the launch of volunteer service for doctors, nurses, and paramedics who are outside the State and want to offer volunteer service.

