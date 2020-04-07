'Titanic's iconic scene gets a twist to highlight social distancing, courtesy Assam Police

India has been majorly united in the fight against COVID-19, however, many have also been stepping out and putting their own lives and others at a risk. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforcing the importance to stay at home amid the pandemic, many have been ignoring the call for social distancing, with pictures and videos surfacing on social media. While police have been trying their best on the field, by punishing those flouting the lockdown call, they are also trying their best on social media.

The Twitter handles of the various police forces have been making headlines for their interesting posts of late and Assam Police also followed suit amid the novel coronavirus scare. The handle twisted the iconic pose of Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic, where they stand at the edge on the ship, and Rose is struck by the wonder of the moment.

The Assam Police twisted the scene in such a way that one of the iconic on-screen couples are quite apart, to be specific, 1 metre apart, as per social distancing rules. In the caption, they also twisted the lyrics of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On’ from the soundtrack, ‘far across the distance and spaces between us.” The handle quipped that in their case, they didn’t see the iceberg, that leads to the ship’s fate, but the people of India could stay at home and prevent the spread of the virus.

Here’s the post:

They could have stayed home, but they didn't see the iceberg coming.



What's your excuse? #StayHomeSaveMankind pic.twitter.com/am7anIyUW8 — Assam Police (@assampolice) April 7, 2020

Earlier, Mumbai Police’s tweet asking netizens to ‘zoom in’ to understand and not go too close to anyone, was also loved by celebrities and citizens. Nagpur Police had also used a still from Chennai Express to highlight the importance of social distancing.

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

