Bangladesh National Sent Back After Detecting Fake Negative RT-PCR Report In Tripura

A COVID-19 infected Bangladeshi national was sent back post-detention after he made a failed attempt to enter India through a fake RT-PCR negative report. Reportedly, the infected person along with four other members arrived with a negative RT-PCR report but was caught red-handed at the immigration counter of Akhaura land port in Agartala, Tripura.

Later, it was ascertained that he concealed his health status for entering the country through Tripura. After his permission was denied by the Indian authorities, he was sent back to Bangladesh from the immigration checkpoint, however, the four other members of the group were allowed to cross over to India as their certificates were found to be genuine, reported ANI.

According to ICP sources, certain inconsistencies were spotted in the RT-PCR report of the infected person by the immigration officials. Later, when the report was spot on the scanner for clarification, it was proven that the report was forged. Also, after making a further inquiry, it was confirmed that the Bangladesh national was infected with coronavirus as his details were also found in Bangladesh's COVID-19 tracking database.

The traveller while being interrogated also confessed that he got the negative Covid certificate printed from an open market to enter Tripura.

Speaking on the same, Tripura District Health Officer, Dr Sangita Chakraborty said that the Bangladesh national was found infected with COVID-19 at the Akhaura land port in Agartala and was stopped at the immigration checkpoint after certain discrepancies were reported. Later, he was sent back to his country and the whole ICP premises were sanitised as a preventive measure.

The global threat of new COVID-19 variant - Omicron

As cases of the COVID-19 variant continues to rise across the globe, India has also reported over 350 Omicron cases with the highly infectious virus infecting hundreds of people every day. Multiple states across the country have reported a sudden surge in Omicron cases with Delhi and Maharashtra leading the tally.

Similarly, Bangladesh with two confirmed cases of Omicron is also looking forward to intensifying its Covid-19 vaccination campaign for preventing the spread of the variant transmissible variant.

Image: ANI/Pixabay