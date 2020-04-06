COVID-19: Bengal Imams Association Asks Devotees To Celebrate Shab-E-Baraat At Home

The Bengal Imams Association issued circular asking devotees to not come out on road to celebrate Shab-E-Baraat amidst the nationwide coronavirus lockdown but celebrate it individually at home. The circular issued on Monday is directed to all mosques in the State and states the decision is for the common benefit of all.

Shab-E-Baraat

Mid-Sha'ban or Shab-E-Baraat is night observed by Muslim communities on the night between 14 and 15 Sha'ban and is regarded as a night when the fortunes of individuals for the coming year are decided and when God may forgive sinners. In many regions, this is also a night when prayers are arranged for forgiveness for one's deceased ancestors. Like most parts of the country, it is celebrated by Muslims with much grandeur in Bengal as well.

The association understanding the 'emotional attachment' of the event among Muslims has asked them to not gather and celebrate it on the streets for the common benefit of all. Shab-E-Baraat has fallen on the intervening evening of April 8 and 9 which falls under the 21-day lockdown period.

Stay Home and pray

The Bengal Imams Association had earlier too asked mosques to not allow the entry of common people in the mosques when the lockdown was called in March. They advised people to perform namaaz at their homes. The Association stated that the azaan proceedings would be continued as normal but no gathering to pray would be appreciated.

The statement issued then had asked people to stay home amid the coronavirus crisis. "Due to coronavirus, keeping in mind the present situation, all Imams, secretaries, and devotees are requested to close the gates of the mosques for the common people from tomorrow," the association said in a statement.

