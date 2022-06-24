Bengaluru: 3 Engineers Showcaused By BBMP Over 'sub-standard' Asphalting Of Road

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to three engineers of RR Nagar Division over the ‘sub-standard’ asphalting of Mariyappanapalya main road in the Bangalore University campus.

The show-cause notice said, “The Asphalting work taken up for Mariyappanapalya main road in Bangalore University Campus is reported to be substandard work. There are visuals that the layer of asphalt is being removed by hand.” “By observation of the visuals, it is felt that there is no Standard Operation Procedure followed in the execution of the above-said work. Therefore, show cause notice is hereby issued calling upon your explanation about the said issue along with the test reports and also why action should not be initiated for failing to execute the work as per Standard Operation Procedure and also failing to discharge your duties as Executive Engineer on site,” it added.

The road adjacent to the Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) was constructed just a few days prior to PM Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the BASE campus.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed the BBMP Commissioner on Thursday to conduct an investigation into the shoddy work and take appropriate measures against those responsible for it.