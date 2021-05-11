Bengaluru: Karnataka Govt Launches OxyBus Services To Aid COVID-19 Patients In Emergencies

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched an innovative OxyBus service to aid COVID patients during emergencies. Taking to Twitter CM Yediyurappa informed that each makeshift OxyBus will support up to eight patients at a time. 20 such units will be set up near the government hospitals and Triage Centres in Bengaluru and more units will be set up and later scaled across the State.

OxyBus has been launched by Indiivillage Foundation and Royal Tours in association with BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike).

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the ''Arogya Soudha'' which is situated in Magadi Road and BBMP war room in Malleshwaram to review the functioning of the bed allocation system and citizen helpline.

"We are ensuring transparency & efficiency in the system for timely availability of beds to Covid-19 patients", said CM Yediyurappa.

Karnataka government prepares for the third wave

In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the possibility of an imminent third wave, the Karnataka government is stepping up its measures. Chairing a meeting with ministers and other officials on the situation, Yediyurappa asserted that a task force should be formed to plan for the third wave, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's office. Additionally, he also directed the officials to enforce strict rules, ensuring mandatory requirements and avoiding unnecessary movement of people.

Karnataka Extends Complete Lockdown

Karnataka government has decided to extend complete lockdown in the state for 14 days. The ‘temporary’ extension will remain in place from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. All hotels, pubs, and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops, and vegetable shops can operate as per the given timings".

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

According to the state health department's data, Karnataka recorded 39,305 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 19,73,683. In addition, 596 people died taking the number of fatalities to 19,372. 32,188 people were discharged taking the number of recoveries to 13,83,285. Active cases in the state are recorded at 5,71,006.

