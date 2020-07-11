Bengaluru To Be Put Under 1-week Lockdown From July 14 As COVID-19 Cases Surge: Sources

With surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday is gearing up for a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru city from Tuesday, as per sources. Furthermore, modalities of the lockdown are currently being worked out. Bengaluru amounts to 15,329 infections of the state's 33,418 COVID-19 positive cases.

Karnataka to seal clusters completely, only severe COVID cases to be hospitalised

Bengaluru city under lockdown from July 14

The lockdown will be from 14.07.2020 Tuesday 8 PM to 22.07.2020 - 5 AM. All essential products will be available this including milk, vegetables, state sources. Government has also assured that Hospitals and medical shops will be open. Authorities have instructed people to maintain social distancing when they go to buy essential products.

Sunday lockdown in Bengaluru

On July 5, the state government announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru on every Sunday to contain the virus spread. The complete lockdown will start from July 5 will remain in effect till August 2 in the city. All essential services allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown and marriages already fixed on Sundays will also be permitted.

For early detection of the virus, the state said it would conduct 20,000 rapid antigen tests in Bengaluru from July 11. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that 20,000 tests would be held in Bengaluru alone and there was a plan to scale upto 50,000 in the city. Sudhakar had also said that the reason for spike in cases in Bengaluru and other places is due to the relaxation of lockdown for economic activities and non-compliance of social distancing.

COVID-19: Bengaluru’s daily tally crosses Mumbai, Chennai; new hot spot?

Community transmission fears

Seeing each day report the highest surge in Bengaluru, health experts believe that they are in the community transmission stage, as per reports. Several cases from Padarayanapura, Nanjangud, and many places in north Karnataka were reportedly found with no previous contacts. While the government has ruled out community transmission, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday appointed a minister each as in-charge for eight zones in the city to effectively manage the pandemic.

Ministers appointed as in-charge for each zone in Bengaluru for COVID management

Karnataka's COVID-19 battle

As per testing statistics, Karnataka ranks among the top three states apart from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh - testing 13,000-15,000 people per day, inspite of their low COVID-19 numbers. The government has also capped the test of pricing at Rs 2600 and Rs 4500 for government and private hospitals respectively. Treatment prices too have been capped at Rs 5200 per day for cases in general wards, Rs 7500 per day for oxygen support, Rs 8500 per day for an isolation ward, and Rs 12000 for an ICU with a ventilator.

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru has maintained its low numbers due to its effective tracking, with teams tracing 47 contacts per positive case. In comparison, Mumbai has traced 10-15 contacts while Delhi traces only 2 contacts, according to studies. Moreover, Bengaluru had maintained a very strict implementation of the lockdown, monitoring severe areas.

20,000 antigen tests to be held in Bengaluru from Saturday