Bihar: Mahabodhi Temple Reopens For Public Amid COVID-19; Read Complete Guidelines

Situated in BIhar's Gaya, the famous Mahabodhi Mahavihara or the Mahabodhi Temple has been reopened for the general public after being closed for a period of 5 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the temple committee, it will remain open on all days of the week with all COVID protocols in place.

Mahabodhi Temple reopening

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya, Bihar reopened on 27th August, Friday after it was closed in April this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state. Furthermore, as informed by the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) secretary Nangzey Dorjee, the temple will remain open from 5 am to 9 pm every day. He has also asked for cooperation from the people who will be visiting the shrine.

The Committee further stated that only 10 people will be allowed at a time to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. It is mandatory for everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing.

A complete lockdown was imposed in Bihar on 5 May after the state witnessed a spike in COVID-19 infection, affecting the footfall in the temple which attracts several international as well as domestic visitors every year. The closure of the temple also affected the tourism sector in the state. This included taxi drivers, tourist guides, hotels, restaurants, e-rickshaw operators, and so on.

COVID-19 cases in Bihar

Bihar recorded 21 new coronavirus cases on Friday taking the total number of active cases to 114. Also, two persons succumbed to the virus in the same period. Earlier on 25 August, the state government announced relaxation in lockdown restrictions and allowed shops, parks, malls, and religious places to open normally followed by the reopening of cinema halls, gym, swimming pool and restaurants with 50 per cent capacity. It also sought improvement in the handling of the pandemic situation in the state.

कोविड की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति में सुधार को देखते हुए सभी दुकानें, प्रतिष्ठान, शॉपिंग मॉल, पार्क, उद्यान एवं धार्मिक स्थल सामान्य रूप से खुल सकेंगे। (1/4) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 25, 2021

The relaxation will remain in effect from 26 August 26 to 25 September. The Chief Minister also said that all universities, colleges, technical educational institutions and schools (from Classes I to XII) as well as coaching institutes will open normally. The examinations can be conducted by the universities, colleges, schools of the state.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)