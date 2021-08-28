Last Updated:

Bihar: Mahabodhi Temple Reopens For Public Amid COVID-19; Read Complete Guidelines

The Mahabodhi Temple was closed in April this year to the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown imposed in the state. This led to a fall in its visitors.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Mahabodhi Temple

Credits: PTI


Situated in BIhar's Gaya, the famous Mahabodhi Mahavihara or the Mahabodhi Temple has been reopened for the general public after being closed for a period of 5 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the temple committee, it will remain open on all days of the week with all COVID protocols in place. 

Mahabodhi Temple reopening

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya, Bihar reopened on 27th August, Friday after it was closed in April this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state. Furthermore, as informed by the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) secretary Nangzey Dorjee, the temple will remain open from 5 am to 9 pm every day. He has also asked for cooperation from the people who will be visiting the shrine.

The Committee further stated that only 10 people will be allowed at a time to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. It is mandatory for everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing.

READ | Tejashwi Yadav confirms Bihar delegation to meet PM Modi on Aug 23 over caste-based census

A complete lockdown was imposed in Bihar on 5 May after the state witnessed a spike in COVID-19 infection, affecting the footfall in the temple which attracts several international as well as domestic visitors every year. The closure of the temple also affected the tourism sector in the state. This included taxi drivers, tourist guides, hotels, restaurants, e-rickshaw operators, and so on. 

READ | BJP backs Bihar govt's caste census proposal day before all-party meet with PM Modi

COVID-19 cases in Bihar

Bihar recorded 21 new coronavirus cases on Friday taking the total number of active cases to 114. Also, two persons succumbed to the virus in the same period. Earlier on 25 August, the state government announced relaxation in lockdown restrictions and allowed shops, parks, malls, and religious places to open normally followed by the reopening of cinema halls, gym, swimming pool and restaurants with 50 per cent capacity. It also sought improvement in the handling of the pandemic situation in the state. 

READ | Bihar Industries Minister distributes financial aid to 250 weavers

 

The relaxation will remain in effect from 26 August 26 to 25 September. The Chief Minister also said that all universities, colleges, technical educational institutions and schools (from Classes I to XII) as well as coaching institutes will open normally. The examinations can be conducted by the universities, colleges, schools of the state.

READ | BTSC Result 2021: Bihar BTSC GMO Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

(With ANI inputs)
(Image Credits: PTI)

READ | Bihar Board Exams 2022: BSEB extends deadline to register for classes 10th and 12th exams
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND