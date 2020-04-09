BMC Shuts All Vegetable & Fruit Shops In Two Wards After 'containment Violation' By People

Implementing 'cluster containment strategy', Mumbai's civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday, has issued orders to the Mumbai police to shut down all Vegetable/Fruits markets, hawkers, Vegetable and Fruits sellers in the F-North ward, after issuing similar orders to G-North ward. The ward which comprises areas - Sion, Matunga, Wadala, Wadala TT, Antop Hill, Chunabhatti and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai road has seen several positive cases. The BMC has stated that several people have been seen on the roads of the 'containment area' under the pretext of buying essential supplies.

Previously, a Borivali (East) resident living in one of the 381 containment zones revealed that the BMC quarantined the entire locality after two residents tested positive. Moreover, she added that the BMC had appointed an on-call doctor, adequate police security, undertaken daily visits, monitored residents' health, fumigation and disinfection drives - every two days and facilitated essential goods supply. With Mumbai reporting the highest cases (714), the BMC has been closely monitoring Dharavi- where fourteen cases have already been reported.

The BMC has also sealed areas adjoining CM Thackeray's residence - Matoshree, after a tea seller tested positive in the area. The Municipal body has also made wearing masks compulsory around Mumbai and has also appointed containment officer for each such zone. The Maharashtra government too is mulling to extend the lockdown post-April 14.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same, witnessing the highest cases -1135, with 72 deaths.

