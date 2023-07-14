'Brace For Another 26/11 If Seema Doesn’t Return To Pak': Mumbai Police Gets Threat Call

“Be prepared for a 26/11 terror attack if Pakistani National Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan,” an unidentified call has put Mumbai police on high alert. The threat phone call, which was received by Mumbai Traffic Control Room on Thursday, July 13 has taken the Seema Haider-Sachin Meena’s love story to a new dimension. The Mumbai police has confirmed the news on receiving a threat call. As per claims, the caller threatened the police that an attack similar to 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai will be carried out, if Pakistani National Seema Haider, who came to India with her four children to meet her partner, an Indian man Sachin Meena, does not return to Pakistan.

A probe has been initiated by the Mumbai police and the Crime Branch in the matter and efforts are being made to trace the caller, says news agency ANI. Notably, Pakistani National Seema Haider was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police for illegally entering India to meet her partner. According to the report, the police are thoroughly probing the call, while following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Mumbai Police follows Standard Operating Procedure to gather caller's details

As per information, the caller threatened in Urdu language. After initial investigation, it is being speculated that the call could turn out to be a hoax call, however, the Mumbai police are gathering more details about the caller. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

As per reports, the Noida police earlier this month had arrested Seema for illegally entering India and staying in Greater Noida with Sachin Meena. It is being said that she met Sachin, a Greater Noida resident, while playing online game PUBG. The Noida police had also detained Sachin for allegedly housing Pakistani National Seema and her children in his house without intimation to the local law enforcement agencies. However, both of them were later granted bail by the court, after which she converted to Hinduism and started living with Sachin.

Reportedly, Seema Haider set out from Karachi in May this year with her four children and reached India via Dubai and Nepal. It was from Nepal that she managed to breach the Indian border illegally and reached Delhi. She further met Sachin and started living with him at his house in Greater Noida.