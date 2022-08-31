As Mumbaikars are all set to celebrate this year's Ganesh Chaturthi, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Mumbai has issued an advisory to sweet buyers as well as sellers in the metropolitan city.

In its latest advisory, while keeping the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in view, the FDA in Mumbai urged shopkeepers to maintain a spotless environment and issued a strong warning against the use of adulterants. The organisation also provided customers with a toll-free number through which the customers may alert the agency if they come across any subpar sweets throughout the Ganeshotsav festival. Customers can report items being offered in the market that are of bad quality by calling the toll-free number 1800222356, FDA said in its advisory.

FDA's advisory for consumers:

Buy the goods from a licensed store rather than taking them from street sellers.

Avoid purchasing sweets that haven't been freshly produced.

Be cautious to read the "use by date" before purchasing any sweets to avoid purchasing any items that have passed their expiration date.

Any adulteration should be reported right once to the FDA.

It is pertinent to mention that the FDA has also issued directions to sweet makers and shopkeepers as well and has asked them to maintain proper hygiene.

FDA's advisory for sweet makers and shopkeepers:

Prepare sweets in clean and hygienic conditions.

Drinking water must be used while preparing sweets.

'Use by date' must be mentioned while keeping the sweets on display at the counter for sale.

Temperature checks must be done on the workers before they start the preparation.

The expiration date of each food product must be disclosed by the manufacturer.

Workers who are involved in the production of the sweets must undergo a medical test.

Workers should not be suffering from any infection or skin diseases.

It is pertinent to mention that according to reports, those who will disregard the guidelines will face fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Also, in addition to this, a case can also be filed against the violators. The FDA warned that legal action will be taken against them in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 (FSSA).