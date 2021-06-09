Chandigarh: Bars, Restaurants, Gyms To Open With 50% Capacity; Read New Guidelines Here

As COVID-19 graph continued the downward slump, the Chandigarh administration, on Tuesday eased virus-infused restrictions by allowing restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs, and spas to operate with 50 percent capacity for the first time after over a month of closure. The meeting for unlock guidelines was chaired by Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore who took several steps depending on the situation. The new guidelines will be executed from today (June 9).

Under the new guidelines, here's what's allowed in Chandigarh:

All restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity from 10 am to 9 pm.

Gyms, wellness centers, clubs and spas have also been permitted to operate with 50% capacity.

All shops in the city are allowed to work between 10 am to 6 pm with strict directions to shop owners to follow COVID-appropriate guidelines.

Malls are allowed to operate with conditions of no crowding, regular screening of visitors to check the temperature, and proper sanitization at the entrance of the malls.

The museums and libraries have been permitted to resume operations.

With COVID norms, a maximum of 30 persons can be present at marriage and cremation.

The Sukhna Lake will remain open for visitors from 5 am to 8 pm. However, no boating will be allowed and police have to ensure that visitors follow COVID-appropriate behavior.

Restrictions in Chandigarh

A total weekend lockdown on Sundays will continue with allowance given only to essential services to function.

The night curfew in the city will be from 10 pm till 5 am.

No relaxation for cinema halls and theatres. It will continue to remain close under current circumstances.

Chandigarh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh, on Tuesday, recorded 71 fresh COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths. Currently, there are 685 active coronavirus cases while the death toll has touched the 779-mark. In the meeting chaired by Administrator V P Singh Badnore, directions to reserve beds for children were also given fearing the possible third wave that might affect youngsters.