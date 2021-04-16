Chandigarh Imposes Weekend Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Issues Fresh Guidelines

After reporting over 480 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the administration of Chandigarh has imposed a weekend lockdown commencing on Friday, April 16, 10 pm onwards. The said order allows only essential services to operate in the Union Territory. Pursuant to a high-level meeting, this decision was taken by Chandigarh Administration and will come into effect from Friday night at 10. They have also inflicted a restriction on gatherings, with about 200 persons for outdoor events and 100 persons for indoor events. However, the authorities may consider restricting these figures further.

V.P. Singh Badnore, who is the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh reminded people in his statement that nothing was more important than one's health. He also made an earnest appeal to residents in the city to stay indoors during the lockdown period. He clarified that only essential services will be allowed to operate.

According to Badnore, scheduled examinations during lockdown will not be disrupted or suspended. He took to his Twitter handle to clarify and give light to established ways of this lockdown.

The Museums, Libraries, Coaching Institutions etc. will remain closed, online coaching will be permitted. During the lockdown period, those appearing in any examination and those on examination duties will be allowed movement on their admit/identity cards. — V P Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) April 16, 2021

He further clarified,

All gymnasium&spa will remain closed till April 30 Cinema halls;50% capacity all Govt offices to function with 50% of staff ban on social cultural political religious events etc. existing limit of allowed gatherings is100 outdoor&50 indoor Buses will ply with 50% capacity — V P Singh Badnore (@vpsbadnore) April 16, 2021

On the other hand, the advisor to the Chandigarh administrator apprised that there would be no impact on National Defence Academy (NDA) and other exams scheduled, as students will be allowed to travel upon displaying their admit card.

Chandigarh reported 481 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours extending the tally at 32,878. The active cases now stand at 3,423, death toll 408 and total recoveries 29,047. The Union Territory administration weekend lockdown a day after Delhi and Uttar Pradesh impose their curfew orders.

COVID tally in India

Meanwhile, with over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, five States - Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19.