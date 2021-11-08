Chennai Floods: Major Parts Of City Face Waterlogging; Netizens Share Photos And Videos

As Chennai received heavy rainfall over the weekend, reports of waterlogging and a flood-like situation have surfaced from across the city. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the upcoming days for the city. Informing about the same, the IMD took to Twitter and said that heavy to very heavy rainfall can be witnessed at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from November 7 till November 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, netizens shared videos and photos from the flood-affected regions on their social media handles. Several distressed people from across the city are sharing their experiences and further stating the inconvenience they face. Some even called it worst than the 2015 floods.

Check out some of the videos and images shared by netizens on Twitter:

One day’s rain in chennai, house flooding with water. Bad management of drainage system.. #Chennai #ChiefMinisterMKStalin pic.twitter.com/EJvjfmc1Jg — Parapurath Manoj Kumar (@ParapurathManoj) November 7, 2021

Very disappointed with @chennaicorp even after what happened in 2015. Korattur is an island now. Once puzhal lake is open, its going to be catastrophic here.#ChennaiRain #ChennaiCorporation #MKStalin pic.twitter.com/2r5wrwAVEP — Naveen Natarajan (@NaveenN40919487) November 7, 2021

@chennaicorp doing a great job with responding to #ChennaiRains nice to see that the city and its institutions are learning and adapting. Reach out to them pic.twitter.com/YaVU52u18O — Anirudh Kishore (@anirudhk96) November 7, 2021

Local support group extends help to flood-affected people

Apart from the authorities, several local support groups have also come forward to help the people in distress. These groups are extending food, clothes, and necessary relief work to the affected regions.

D4V is doing various Relief activities to help the people affected by the floods in Chennai. People those who are affected in flood can contact us for food, Relief materials , relief centre assistance and Emergency medical needs. pic.twitter.com/NJmnkvmt8p — Direction For Volunteers D4V (@D4Vsupport) November 7, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the flood-affected areas in Chennai accompanied by several top officials and further gave instructions to take swift action regarding the same. Apart from that, he also distributed flood assistance including food supplies, blankets, medicines, and others to the temporary shelters built for rescue and relief work. Apart from that,

actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also appealed to his fans to reach out to the needy people in Chennai after a preliminary flood alert was issued by authorities on Sunday.

The drowning city witnessed its citizens come together to rescue people stranded in their homes as the water levels rose to alarming levels. Resultant from heavy rainfall generated by the annual northeast monsoon, more than 400 people were killed and over 18 lakh individuals were displaced during the Chennai floods.

Image: PTI