Last Updated:

Chennai Floods: Major Parts Of City Face Waterlogging; Netizens Share Photos And Videos

As Chennai received heavy rainfall over the weekend, reports of waterlogging and a flood-like situation have surfaced from across the city.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Chennai floods

Image: PTI


As Chennai received heavy rainfall over the weekend, reports of waterlogging and a flood-like situation have surfaced from across the city. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the upcoming days for the city. Informing about the same, the IMD took to Twitter and said that heavy to very heavy rainfall can be witnessed at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from November 7 till November 9, 2021. 

Meanwhile, netizens shared videos and photos from the flood-affected regions on their social media handles. Several distressed people from across the city are sharing their experiences and further stating the inconvenience they face. Some even called it worst than the 2015 floods. 

Check out some of the videos and images shared by netizens on Twitter:

Local support group extends help to flood-affected people

Apart from the authorities, several local support groups have also come forward to help the people in distress. These groups are extending food, clothes, and necessary relief work to the affected regions. 

READ | IMD issues forecast for Chennai as rains batter city, CM Stalin inspects ground situation

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the flood-affected areas in Chennai accompanied by several top officials and further gave instructions to take swift action regarding the same. Apart from that, he also distributed flood assistance including food supplies, blankets, medicines, and others to the temporary shelters built for rescue and relief work. Apart from that, 
actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also appealed to his fans to reach out to the needy people in Chennai after a preliminary flood alert was issued by authorities on Sunday.

READ | PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin as rains batter Chennai; assures support

The drowning city witnessed its citizens come together to rescue people stranded in their homes as the water levels rose to alarming levels. Resultant from heavy rainfall generated by the annual northeast monsoon, more than 400 people were killed and over 18 lakh individuals were displaced during the Chennai floods.

READ | Chennai Weather: IMD sounds red alert amid heavy rainfall, check forecast for next 24 hrs

Image: PTI

READ | Chennai Floods LIVE updates: IMD issues red alert as heavy rains bring life to standstill
READ | Chennai rains: GCC releases helpline numbers for citizens amid flash flood warning
Tags: Chennai floods, Tamil Nadu, Chennai
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND