Chennai Rains: Women Inspector Lifts Unconscious Man On Shoulders To Rush Him To Hospital

As rain continues to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu, rescuers left no stone unturned to assist locals. In the latest development, news agency ANI shared a video from waterlogged Chennai, where a TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector, Rajeshwari, was seen lifting an unconscious man on her shoulders to an autorickshaw in an attempt to get him to a nearby hospital.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital.



Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here.



(Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu on November 6 triggered severe flooding across the state. Rain has claimed the lives of 14 people so far, according to reports. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in Chennai, the state capital. Images shared on social media showed automobiles submerged in water, uprooted trees, and inhabitants being rescued on rubber boats in various parts of Chennai. Residents of the city are also wading through knee-deep water to obtain essentials.

Tamil Nadu is unlikely to get a break in the rain according to IMD predictions. A red alert has been issued for eight districts on Thursday - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai - due to exceptionally heavy rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to hit Tamil Nadu and southern coastal Andhra Pradesh this evening, November 11, bringing extensive rainfall to Tamil Nadu for the next few days, according to news agency ANI. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai expected thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall over a few districts in Tamil Nadu over the next several hours on Thursday.

The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, and Puducherry are also expected to receive heavy rain. According to reports, the low-pressure region over the southeast Bay of Bengal organised into a well-defined low-pressure system on Tuesday and is now resting over the central portions of the South Bay of Bengal, with the accompanying cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Rainfall in Tamil Nadu was 52% above normal during the monsoon season. Reservoirs throughout the state are approaching full capacity; according to reports, 53 of the state's 90 largest reservoirs reached 76% fullness on Wednesday.

