After Being Shut For 4 Months, Chennai's Koyambedu Market Reopens Today

Following its shut down in May, Chennai’s Koyambedu market spread across 293 acres had the first stage of the market opened to the public today, September 18. The Koyambedu wholesale market had emerged as one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in Tamil Nadu.

In the first phase, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed the CMDA officials to open the groceries and wholesale market on September 18th, Friday. Ten days later, the vegetable and fruits market is slated to open for the public. CMDA market officials had been having continuous talks with the state government, requesting that the market should be open as traders suffered huge losses, unable to open the market the past four months due to the total shutdown.

From thermal checks, vehicle sanitization, to marked areas encouraging customers to practice social distancing, the Market authorities ensured that all safety protocols will be followed since its opening.

“We have incurred huge losses in the last four months, with no sales, no customers and our wholesale stock going bad. Almost half of the 500 odd traders who have set up their shops in the market have incurred close to Rs 25 Lakhs minimum,” says Fayaz Ahmed, a wholesale trader.

COVID protocols in place

From cleaning, sanitizing, setting up new shelves to putting a fresh coat of paint, traders have been preparing for the opening since last week. Only 80-100 shops out of the 492 shops were allowed to be resume today. The timings of the market also have been changed. The markets are allowed to function from 9 am - 6 pm. CMDA officials have received an announcement that one day will be made a mandatory holiday so as to sanitize the entire 293 acres of the market.

“CMDA had given each of us traders an ID Card, sanitiser dispensers, masks and other safety kits that we have to follow while opening shops daily. Though today is the first day, not many customers are aware of the market being opened. We will ensure that customers enter our shops wearing masks. All of us, including our staff employed, will follow the protocol wearing masks, gloves, and sanitizing regularly, as we have been instructed by the government. We shall follow these rules as the safety of our customers is our main priority,” says Murthy. He is one of the grocery traders in the market selling wholesale garlic from Iran. Due to a lack of export and sales, the rates have gone down to Rs 190/kg.

The Koyambedu Market was closed after over 3,000 vendors and workers tested positive for coronavirus late in March this year. Identified as a massive cluster, the Tamil Nadu Government had ordered the entire 293 acres of the market to be shut down. Following talks between CMDA Officials and Government officials, a makeshift market with 250 stalls was set up at Thirumazhisai, on the outskirts of Chennai city.

