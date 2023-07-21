Church Priest Held For Minor Girl's Abuse In Karnataka's Shivamogga

Father Francis Fernandes, a church priest, was apprehended in Karnataka's Shivamogga district for alleged sexual harassment and caste abuse of a 17-year-old minor girl on July 21.

The priest has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) with sexually abusing a child while teaching at a Sacred Church-affiliated college. According to the victim's father's complaint, the church priest sexually abused her daughter “in the name of love." The 17-year-old belongs to the Banjara community.

Girish,a Banjara community activist, said,” A girl from our community has been sexually harassed. A priest who is part of the Sacred Heart College has been accused of this. The girl is just 17 years old. “ The activist further stated, ”We have heard that the priest has a history of harassing young girls. The police have arrested him. The college had done nothing about this. We condemn this incident."

Priest sentenced to judicial custody

The Father was arrested by Kote police upon receiving the complaint from the victim’s family. He has been sent to 14 days judicial custody after a medical examination. While the priest was being taken to judicial custody, a group of youthgathered and chanted anti-priest slogans.